Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.86 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CREE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Charter Equity assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

CREE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. 845,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,343. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

