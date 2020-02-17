Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

