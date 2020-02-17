OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities analysts expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce $12.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $12.50 million. OptiNose reported sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $35.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.95 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $90.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 742,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $285.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

In related news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth about $8,298,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at about $4,725,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 660,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 643,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.