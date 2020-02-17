Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,761,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 778,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after buying an additional 153,015 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,438,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,038,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $234.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

