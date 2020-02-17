Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.46. 2,878,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.56%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.