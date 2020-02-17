Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

