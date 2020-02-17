Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $144.17. 1,810,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,160. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.01. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

