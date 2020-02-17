Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.81. 2,489,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

