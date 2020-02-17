Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.11 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after buying an additional 58,669 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.00. 5,344,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average is $141.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

