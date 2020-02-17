Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,683,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,674,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542,251. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $558.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average is $189.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

