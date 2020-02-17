Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,512 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.25. 1,600,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.24. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $171.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

