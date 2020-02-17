Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $379.83. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

