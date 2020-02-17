Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,128 shares of company stock valued at $78,964,848. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

