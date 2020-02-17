Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,971.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 807,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,117. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

