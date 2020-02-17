Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.91 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.47. 641,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

