Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.99. 5,769,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,849. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

