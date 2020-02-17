Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $75,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.95. 2,713,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.22. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $341.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

