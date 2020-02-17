Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Crown worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,774,000 after acquiring an additional 108,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 48.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 58,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.00. 592,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

