Open Trading Network (OTN) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $19,389.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.43 or 0.03188301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00239729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00154422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.