Opacity (OPQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,007.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,007.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.76 or 0.02801467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00232042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00144584 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021786 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

