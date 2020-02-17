Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Onespan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.24 on Friday. Onespan has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $733.27 million, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onespan by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.