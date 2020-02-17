Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Omega Flex comprises 3.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $85.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.07 million, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $119.89.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

