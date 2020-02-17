Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Okta worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 178,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73,506 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,702 shares of company stock valued at $29,148,114. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.03. 1,179,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,460. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

