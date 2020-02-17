OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $24.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In related news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

