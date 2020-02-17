OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.00 by Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) received a C$4.00 price objective from equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.29.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC opened at C$2.50 on Monday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.94.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.