Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $28.03

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.72 million and $8,357.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $28.03 or 0.00290485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

