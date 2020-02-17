OAX Price Tops $0.0688 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Liqui, OKEx and HitBTC. OAX has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02783227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00145592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

