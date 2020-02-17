Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 8.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 74.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 169,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 85,912 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 390,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.87, for a total transaction of $917,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,824 shares of company stock worth $33,161,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $242.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.73 and a beta of 0.80. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $246.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.