Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 300 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $36.63. 674,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,553. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

