Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 940,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,514,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $48,915,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $36,440,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $326,812.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,460.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,680 shares of company stock worth $2,874,515. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Oppenheimer upgraded Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.76.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.48. 1,114,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,628. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

