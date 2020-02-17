Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY traded up $7.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. 4,947,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,662. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $78,021.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,427.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $372,963. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.