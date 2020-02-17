Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.04. 239,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,583. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

