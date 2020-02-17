Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $242,000 in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 143,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,123. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.60.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.