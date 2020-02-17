Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after buying an additional 1,742,362 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,002. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

