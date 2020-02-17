Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

In related news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.30. 502,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,298. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

