Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cree by 225.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,744 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,680 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cree by 82.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 209,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at $6,391,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at $6,125,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Cree by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 186,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. 845,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,343. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.93. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

