NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. 277,362 shares of the company were exchanged. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $15,313,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 134,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 23.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

