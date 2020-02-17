NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Down 0.4%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.79, approximately 25,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 105,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000.

