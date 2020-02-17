NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.05. NuCana has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NuCana by 134,310.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

