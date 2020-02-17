Nomura Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $20.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NRZ. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of New Residential Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.63. 2,917,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,028. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 387,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.