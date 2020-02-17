Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 2,490 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

MMP traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $60.06. 959,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

