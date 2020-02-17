Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 200 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter.

XPO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,458. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

