Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

