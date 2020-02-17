Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,560 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

