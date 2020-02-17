Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $13.20 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.42. 2,774,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,581. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.