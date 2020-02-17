Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,461,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,978,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 554,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after buying an additional 407,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.82. 1,965,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

