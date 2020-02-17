Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $89.66. 3,919,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.