Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.6878 dividend. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,800 shares of company stock worth $74,556.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,063,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 250,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 222,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

