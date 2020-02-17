NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,670 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.57% of NN worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NN by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 192,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. BidaskClub lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

