Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,064 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 376,217 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2,633.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 302,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,207,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,708,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.35. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

